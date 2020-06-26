China is exposed. Thanks to Global Times editor

China conducts its foreign policy through its military, and what's happening on the border with India is a way to distract the world from its virus export.

It is clearly an attempt to buy time, and deal with its crisis of credibility. The military offensive provides the perfect distraction, but the world isn't falling for it.

The US is reviewing its global deployment of forces to ensure it is postured appropriately to counter the People's Liberation Army, given the increasing threat posed by China to Asian countries like India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

Pompeo made those remarks in response to a question during the virtual Brussels Forum 2020 of the German Marshall Fund.

"We're going to make sure we're postured appropriately to counter the PLA. We think that the challenge of our times, and we're going to make sure we have resources in place to do that," Pompeo said.

This is bad news for China. An increased presence of American troops will put more pressure on the PLA.

Already, the burden of the truth seems to be cracking Beijing.

China has repeatedly said it did not lose a single soldier in the Galwan valley clash. But in its attempt at sabre rattling, the Global Times has made a slip.

In an article published in the Global Times, Xu Hijin, the editor, sang praises of the PLA, calling it a glorious army and threatening India.

But towards the end of his piece, he spilled the beans.

"The dead have been treated with the highest respect in the military, and that information will eventually be reported to the society at the right time, so that heroes can be honored and remembered as they deserve," he wrote.

Apparently, this was an attempt to pacify the families of the soldiers who died in the Galwan face off.

Reports say there's also a video that has gone viral in China. It shows families of the Chinese soliders killed in action.

They are outraged, because the soliders were given no honour or acknowledgement.

And this is a matter of record -- China has so far denied any casualties.

Also, before he wrote that article, he sent out a tweet, saying China wasn’t releasing its casualty numbers as a goodwill measure -- to avoid stoking public mood.

And thanks to him, we now know the truth.