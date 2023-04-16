China 'hopes' Germany will support its 'peaceful reunification' with Taiwan

After having changed the French President Emmanuel Macron's stance regarding the Taiwan issue, China is hoping that Germany starts accepting its version as well. Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi said he “hopes and believes” Germany will support China’s “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan.

Wang made the statement during his meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock who is on a state visit to the country.

“To maintain stability in the Taiwan Strait, it is necessary to firmly oppose separatist activities related to ‘Taiwan independence’,” said Wang, who added that Taiwan's 'return to China' was an important part of post-World War II international order.

Baerbock, meanwhile, did not deviate from the normal and stated that any escalation in the region would not be an ideal situation.

"A military escalation in the Taiwan Strait, through which 50 per cent of world trade goes every day, would be a horror scenario for the entire world," said Baerbock.

French president and his Taiwan version

The German side's comments were seemingly different from what Macron had said following his three-day state trip to Beijing.

Macron warned that the European Union must not take the US or Chinese side when it comes to the Taiwan issue. It was the first instance that Macron had displayed such clarity on the issue which has not gone down well with the allies.

“The question Europeans need to answer...is it in our interest to accelerate [a crisis] on Taiwan? No. The worse thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the US agenda and a Chinese overreaction,” Macron was quoted as saying in an interview after his recent visit to China.

“Stability in the Taiwan Strait is of paramount importance. The threat [of] the use of force to change the status quo is unacceptable," said the French president.

Afterwards, Wang appreciated Macron and said his statements should not come as a surprise to anyone.

"We have noticed President Macron's view that Europe should insist on strategic autonomy and avoid getting involved in group confrontations has attracted some criticism, especially from the United States. We are not surprised by this."

(With inputs from agencies)



