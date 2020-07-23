China harbouring military-linked fugitive scientist at San Francisco consulate, says FBI

Tensions between the United States and China have continued to rise following the forced closure by Washington of Beijing's consulate in Houston. It is being reported that federal prosecutors are seeking a Chinese scientist accused of visa fraud who they say is hiding out in China's consulate in San Francisco.

According to CNN, prosecutors allege Tang Juan lied about her connection to the Chinese military in order to obtain entry into the US and has since avoided arrest by taking refuge in the West Coast diplomatic mission.

According to court filings, Tang was charged on June 26 with one count of visa fraud.

Prosecutors said she concealed her connection to the country's military in her visa application, but investigators discovered she had been employed as a researcher at the Fourth Military Medical University (FMMU).

During an interview with FBI agents on June 20, Tang denied serving in the Chinese military and said that wearing a military uniform was required for attendance at FMMU because it was a military school, CNN reported.

However, during a search of her residence and electronic media, FBI agents allegedly "found further evidence of Tang's PLA affiliation."

It's speculated that after the interrogation, Tang allegedly fled to the San Francisco consulate, "where the FBI assesses she has remained.

Several attempts have been made to arrest her.

On Wednesday, Beijing promised to retaliate to the Houston closure, with state media pointing to the potential shuttering of one of the US' numerous diplomatic missions within China.

China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called the order an "unprecedented escalation" and suggested it would retaliate in kind. Officials in Houston were even seen appearing to burn documents in a courtyard outside the consulate.

Relations between China and the United States have plummeted in the past year, amid an ongoing trade war, the coronavirus pandemic, and US criticism of China's human rights abuses in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

