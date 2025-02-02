China, on Sunday (Feb 2), said that it "firmly opposes" the new tariffs imposed by the United States on Beijing and threatened to take "corresponding countermeasures to resolutely safeguard our own rights and interests".

Trump announced a significant escalation in trade tensions with China, unveiling an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports, which will be imposed on top of existing duties.

China's commerce ministry released a statement on Sunday (Feb 2) slamming Washington's "erroneous practices", stating that Beijing was "strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it".

The ministry further stated that it would take action and file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization, arguing that "the unilateral imposition of tariffs by the United States seriously violates WTO rules".

It added that the duties were "not only unhelpful in solving the US's own problems but also undermine normal economic and trade cooperation".

"China hopes that the United States will objectively and rationally view and deal with its own issues like fentanyl, rather than threatening other countries with tariffs at every turn," the ministry said.

It said Beijing "urges the US to correct its erroneous practices, meet China halfway, face up to its problems, have frank dialogues, strengthen cooperation and manage differences on the basis of equality, mutual benefit and mutual respect".

'There are no winners in trade war'

China's foreign ministry, in a separate statement, said that there are no winners in a trade war or tariff war.

"The practice of imposing additional tariffs is not constructive and will inevitably affect and damage future bilateral cooperation on drug control," a ministry spokesperson said.

Trump unveils sweeping tariffs on Canada

Trump also announced tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico on Saturday (Feb 1). According to the White House officials, the president signed three executive orders, marking the first official actions of his second-term trade war.

Chinese products already face taxes of up to 25 per cent and will now have an additional 10 per cent levy.

(With inputs from agencies)