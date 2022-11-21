China denies accusations that it forcefully seized 'rocket debris' from the Philippines
Chinese coastguard vessel
Mao Ning, who is China's foreign ministry spokeswoman, said in a news briefing that after both sides had a 'friendly negotiation' at the scene, the Philippines handed over the floating object to China
China has been accused of forcefully retrieving an "object" from a Philippine vessel in the South China Sea. Reports have claimed that the object was believed to be rocket debris and it was being towed by a Philippine vessel.
But China has denied the accusations, stating that the object was handed over to the Chinese authorities after both sides had a "friendly negotiation" at the scene.
Mao Ning, who is China's foreign ministry spokeswoman, said in a news briefing: "People from the Philippines side salvaged and towed the floating object first."
"After both sides had a friendly negotiation at the scene, the Philippines handed over the floating object to us. It was not a situation in which we waylaid and grabbed the object," Mao added.
The remarks from China's foreign ministry spokesperson came after the Philippines claimed that the Chinese coastguard that it seized the parts of a rocket fairing that landed in its waters.
Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, who is the commander of the Philippine Western Command, said in a statement that a vessel belonging to China blocked their course twice. After that, they finally seized the object.
He also claimed that the authorities sent a vessel to examine the object, spotted early on Sunday about 800 yards west of Thitu island.
The team examined the object, tied it to their boat, and started towing. However, they were interjected by the Chinese vessel and as per the commander of the Philippine Western Command, an inflatable boat was sent to cut the tow line.
The incident occurred when US Vice President Kamala Harris currently visiting the Philippines. She arrived in the Philippines on Sunday for talks which are aimed at reviving ties with the Asian ally.
