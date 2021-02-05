China cries 'ideological prejudice' as Britain revokes CGTN license

China on Friday, made allegations of 'ideological prejudice' as Britain revoked license of Chinese state broadcaster CGTN. British regulator Ofcom revoked CGTN's license on Thursday after finding that CGTN's state-backed ownership structure broke UK law.

This means that UK broadcast providers should stop CGTN broadcast or pay unlimited fine.

Beijing hit out at the ruling on Friday, saying it was "based on ideological prejudice and political reasons."

"China urges the UK to immediately cease political manipulation and correct its mistakes," said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, adding that China "reserves the right to make the necessary responses."

He said the news channel had played a role in "enhancing understanding and communication" between the two countries.

Ofcom said CGTN's licence holder, Star China Media Ltd, had failed to show it had editorial oversight over the network and that a proposed transfer to another media group would still keep it tied to the Chinese Communist Party.

According to British law, broadcasters must not be controlled by political bodies.

"We have given CGTN significant time to come into compliance with the statutory rules. Those efforts have now been exhausted," Ofcom said.

The regulator added that an investigation into alleged breaches by CGTN of impartiality, fairness and privacy requirements would be completed "shortly".

(With AFP inputs)