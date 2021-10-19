China: CPC official sanctioned for human rights violations to head Tibet's party unit

A senior official sanctioned by the US, the UK, the EU, and Canada for his participation for alleged human rights violations in China's far western Xinjiang region has been promoted to the top post in Tibet.

Wang Junzheng was promoted to Communist Party leader of the Tibet autonomous territory on Tuesday, according to Chinese official media.

Wang Junzheng, 58, was the deputy secretary of the CPC committee of the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region (XUAR) and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

Wang's appointment to the Tibet post would be keenly watched by worldwide rights groups, as well as New Delhi, given the continuing border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The incumbent Communist Party secretary of the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), 65-year-old Wu Yingjie, who took office in 2016, was not immediately apparent, but he has most certainly retired.

Wang's elevation demonstrates Beijing's rejection of the West's reaction to its actions in Xinjiang, as well as its rising interest in the pool of officials who have been held up as examples of competence in places with significant ethnic minority populations.

Wang will succeed Wu Yingjie in Tibet when he retires at the age of 65 in two months.

Wang's elevation was among a slew of regional head appointments announced on Tuesday, as Beijing steps up preparations for the 20th party congress, a five-year power transfer, set to take place next fall.

(With inputs from agencies)