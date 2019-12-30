China court sentences pastor to nine years in jail for 'inciting subversion'

A Chinese court on Monday sentenced pastor Wang Yi to nine years in prison on charges of "inciting subversion" of state power.

The court ordered authorities to confiscate the pastor's property who belonged to Early Rain Covenant Church in China.

Wang Yi was also deprived of his political rights, according to reports.

The court also found the pastor guilty of "illegal business operation". Wang was detained last year by Chinese authorities.

Wang was convicted in Chengdu where the Early Rain Covenant Church was based.

In June, the Vatican had called for China not to intimidate Catholics who were still choosing to worship at underground churches that refuse to swear allegiance to the official state church.

Pope Francis had recognised seven clergy appointed by China as part of a deal between Beijing and the Vatican.

In August, the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association had ordained Yao Shun as bishop of the diocese of Ulanqab in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Chinese law mandates priests and bishops to register with the country's official church.