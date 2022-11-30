China can adjust its strict zero-Covid policy, it's been hard on people, says IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday said that China still has room to adjust its strict zero-Covid policy, pointing out that the nation's stringent policies have been especially hard on the people.

In an email statement to AFP a spokesperson for IMF, "Covid and Covid-related restrictions are hard on people... This has been the case everywhere, and even more so in China."

The organisation said that Chinese authorities have made policies more targeted, and "there is scope for further gradual, safe recalibration."

Three years into the pandemic, when many countries have eased covid containment measures like lockdowns, China still regularly deploys such measures, locking up entire neighbourhoods and cities to eradicate the virus. These strict measures come with a heavy toll on citizens and the nation's economy.

IMF said that China's economy has partially recovered and an adjustment of its policy may help growth in 2023, while also supporting the global economy.

For a large part of this year, the Chinese major business hub has been under lockdown. This has not only impacted Beijing's economy but also the global markets, and supply chains.

Recently, following reports of deaths due to these lockdowns people have protested, raging across the nation in a "rare outpouring" of anger. A fire in a high-rise building in Xinjiang that killed ten people last week reportedly acted as a catalyst for these protests. Many have alleged that a partial lockdown on the building fatally delayed rescue operations and also obstructed escape routes.

