China calls US a ‘unilateral bully’ amid exchange of criticisms over disputes at WTO meeting

During a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday (January 27) the United States and China engaged in a war of words as the latter called the former a “unilateral bully” and “supply chain disruptor”, reported Reuters. Meanwhile, Washington reportedly accused Beijing of imposing “illegal unilateral retaliatory measures” on US exports. This comes as Washington had lodged an appeal against several WTO rulings which included China, Turkiye, Norway, and Switzerland after it was found that US metal tariffs breached global rules.

“These troubling behaviours of the US have clearly depicted an image of the U.S. as a unilateral bully, a rule breaker, and a supply chain disruptor,” said China's ambassador to the WTO, Li Chenggang, while addressing a meeting on trade disputes, according to a copy of his speech procured by Reuters. Notably, several important rulings against the US have been made at the WTO in recent weeks.

In addition to the metals ruling with China, Washington has also engaged in a dispute with Hong Kong over labelling which the US has since appealed and criticised both rulings. In reference to this Li said, “China would have hoped that the US would show due self-restraint not to appeal every unfavourable panel report into the void, which the US itself has created.”

Subsequently, in an interview with Reuters, Pagan in an apparent downplaying of criticism from Beijing at the WTO meetings said, “You can call us whatever names you want…We are continuing to talk to China.”

The US also said that it regretted the metal tariffs dispute with China and it is on the agenda of the meeting and accused Beijing of “illegal unilateral retaliatory measures” on Washington’s tariffs. However, Deputy United States Trade Representative Maria Pagan also noted, “A WTO that serves to shield China’s non-market policies and practices is not in anyone’s interest”, reported Reuters citing a copy of her speech.

Washington has also long criticised the trade organisation’s dispute system for overreach and is currently leading the discussions on reforming it. Meanwhile, the WTO would also not be able to look into the appeals lodged by Washington since the top appeals bench has been paralysed after the US blocked the appointment of new judges, reported Reuters.





