China calls for 'no use' of nuclear weapons in Russia-Ukraine war

China on Friday appealed for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine while pressing on "no use" of nuclear weapons to resolve the conflict. The comments were made by China in a 12-point proposal issued on the "political settlement" of the crisis in the wake of the completion of one year of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"All parties should support Russia and Ukraine in working in the same direction and resuming direct dialogue as quickly as possible," the paper stated, released on the website of the foreign ministry.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had threatened that the conflict may take the shape of nuclear war. Clearing its stance on the issue, China stated that it strictly opposes not only the use of nuclear weapons but also the issuance of threats to deploy such weapons.

"Nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be fought. The threat or use of nuclear weapons should be opposed," the statement read. China further emphasised the need to protect civilians. "Parties to the conflict should strictly abide by international humanitarian law, and avoid attacking civilians or civilian facilities," it added.

"Conflict and war benefit no one. All parties must stay rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning the flames and aggravating tensions and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further or even spiralling out of control. We oppose the development, and use of biological and chemical weapons by any country under any circumstances. There are no winners in conflict wars,” the proposal said.

Before the release of the proposal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called it a crucial step. “I think that, in general, the fact that China started talking about peace in Ukraine, I think that it is not bad. It is important for us that all states are on our side, on the side of justice,” Zelensky said on Friday.

On Thursday, China abstained when a nonbinding resolution was approved by the UN General Assembly that appealed to Russia to withdraw its forces and end hostilities in Ukraine. It is among the 16 countries that either voted in opposition or abstained on around five previous resolutions on the Ukraine war.

The resolution, which Ukraine had drafted in consultation with its allies, passed 141-7 with 32 abstentions, giving a strong message to Russia on the war's first anniversary.

Meanwhile, China on Thursday told the United Nations that "brutal facts offer ample proof that sending weapons will not bring peace" in the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Adding fuel to the fire will only exacerbate tensions. Prolonging and expanding the conflict will only make ordinary people pay an even heftier price," said China's deputy UN Ambassador Dai Bing, while speaking at the UN General Assembly.

