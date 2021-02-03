China blocks UN Security Council statement condemning Myanmar coup

The United Nations Security Council has failed to agree on a joint statement condemning Myanmar Military’s Coup after China blocked the statement as a veto-holding permanent member of the council.

The Myanmar military Monday seized power in a coup and declared a state of emergency in the country for a year.



The Security Council was negotiating a possible statement, drafted by Britain, that would condemn the coup, call for the military to respect the rule of law and human rights, and immediately release those unlawfully detained, diplomats said. Such statements have to be agreed by consensus.



Civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained along with other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party, as the military declared void their landslide victory at the polls.

Yesterday, Chinese state media, who rolled out the euphemisms to avoid calling a coup a coup had said that military takeover in Myanmar and detention of Aung San Suu Kyi was "a major cabinet reshuffle".

Myanmar is also a vital piece of Beijing's huge Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

President Xi Jinping visited the country last January, and promised to support the Myanmar government on a development path "suited to its own national conditions".

The Myanmar military has justified its seizure of power by alleging widespread fraud in elections held three months ago that the NLD won in a landslide. It has imposed a state of emergency for a year, and claimed it would then hold fresh elections.

The last Security Council meeting on Myanmar was in September and was also behind closed doors.

Its last joint declaration on the country was adopted in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies)