China bans more live streamers in domestic crackdown on cyberspace

China's regulators have banned 40 more domestic live streamers as part of efforts to curb the "illegal or irregular"activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: China targeting US election infrastructure with cyberattacks, says Trump's aide

The China Association of Performing Arts has already banned over 200 live streamers after blacklisting them two years ago. In a statement, the association said that it will never "tolerate pornography, vulgar content, online gambling, online fraud and other violations of national laws and regulations”.

It has also banned 48 broadcasters from live streaming for five years as President Xi Jinping tightens control over the internet in the country.

The country's cyber watchdog had earlier called out live streaming platforms Tencent-backed Douyu and Huya including Bilibili for uploading lowbrow content.

According to the Chinese live streaming report, live streaming has become the most popular video format with over 200 platforms which allows users to have "face-time" like feature and is widely used to sell products.

It is widely used in the gaming industry with apps including Panda TV, Chushou, Huya and Douyu.