China: At least three killed and six injured in attack on kindergarten in Jianxi province

At least three people were killed and six were injured on Wednesday (August 3) in a stabbing incident at a kindergarten in the Chinese province of Jianxi, the news agency AFP reported, citing local police.

The officials posted on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo that a 48-year-old "gangster" entered the private nursery school in Anfu county and stabbed and killed at least three people. As per reports, he was wearing a cap and a mask.

The local police identified the suspect as Liu Mouhui. The number of victims has been announced, but the ages of the victim have not yet been confirmed.



The police statement said, "Public security organs are making every effort to hunt down the suspect." The suspect is still at large.

The video of the aftermath of the incident was circulated on social media forums. The video of the scene was shared by the state-run Beijing Daily. In the clip, a police officer can be seen carrying a tiny child in his arms to an ambulance.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.