/China and Russia waging 'sex warfare' in US; send female spies after Silicon Valley secrets, target makes big revelations

Chief intelligence officer of US consulting firm makes big revelations on “sex warfare” which has potential of being a threat to the countries tech secrets and other things kept under wraps. James Mulvenon of Pamir Consulting told news agency The Times that China and Russia are sending their operatives to procure information. And in one such approach, he said these operatives are targeting Silicon Valley professionals. Though honey trap may not be the new concept in the world of espionage, but Mulvenon brought to light how attractive foreign seductresses are trying to make inroads at important conferences and event held in the US.

‘Sex warfare’: What is all about?

Speaking of his encounter, Mulvenon, who provides risk assessments for American companies investing in China, said he was one among those targeted, all this pursuit of gaining access into tech secrets. Speaking to The Times, he said, “I’m getting an enormous number of very sophisticated LinkedIn requests from the same type of attractive young Chinese woman. It really seems to have ramped up recently.”

He continued that Chinese and Russian spies have been seen getting in touch with Silicon Valley professionals and industry insiders. Many of these operatives are seen at business conferences on Chinese investment risks. He pointed at one such particular event where he saw “two attractive Chinese women” who tried to get entry, and he also highlighted how they had all the information about the event. “It is a phenomenon. And I will tell you: it is weird,” he added.

Increase in events hosted by China