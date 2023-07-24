China: 11 dead after middle school gymnasium roof collapses

At least 11 people died after the roof of a middle school gymnasium collapsed under heavy rain in the northeast city of Qiqihar in China, according to a BBC report.

The incident took place when 19 people were in the gymnasium. While four managed to escape, 15 got trapped under the debris. After the rescue officials arrived on the scene, all 15 were pulled out but only four survived the impact of the collapsing roof.

"The ceiling of the gymnasium completely fell down and the venue covers an area of about 1,200 square meters," state media CGTN reported.

According to preliminary investigations, perlite, a form of volcanic glass that was piled on the roof, soaked up the rainwater, which caused the roof to collapse around 15:00 local time Sunday (July 23).

Authorities launched a hunt to nab those who constructed the building and managed to apprehend one of them in no time. A further investigation is currently underway.

A routine phenomenon in China

This is not the first time that a safety-related incident has happened in China. The country is notorious for such tragedies, primarily due to lax safety standards and poor enforcement of rules.

Last month, at least 31 lost their lives while seven suffered serious injuries after a gas explosion took place at a barbecue restaurant in the city of Yinchuan.

The blast was caused by the leak of a liquified gas tank inside the restaurant. Images and videos of the damaged building show blackened exteriors and debris lying all across the area went viral on social media platforms.

Even Chinese President Xi Jinping commented on the incident, calling it 'heartbreaking', and added it was a 'profound lesson'. According to CCTV, Xi pulled up the officials and ordered a nationwide safety risk review and strengthening of safety supervision in key sectors.

Similarly, in February, at least 53 people were left dead while dozens were injured after a coal mine collapsed in Alxa League in Inner Mongolia.

