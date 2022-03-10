Chile: First gay couple ties knot as same-sex marriage law comes into effect

Javier Silva and Jaime Nazar became first two men in Chile to tie the knot after law allowing same-sex marriages came into effect. The law was approved by Chile's Congress in December last year. The law guaranteed legal rights for same sex couples in the country.

Silva and Nazar have been together for seven years and have two young children. They've had a civil union for the last three years, but they say marriage is a significant step forward for their whole family.

Despite its long conservative tradition, Chile has been making progress in recent years in recognizing LGBT rights.

"My congratulations to Jaime and Javier for being the first couple to marry under the new #EqualMarriage law. To continue advancing for a Chile with equal rights and freedoms for all people," President-elect Gabriel Boric, who takes office on Friday, said on Twitter.

Same-sex marriage legislation was first discussed in 2017 and pushed by former President Michelle Bachelet, but was delayed until last year.

Before that, starting in 2015, same-sex couples were able register a Civil Union Agreement (AUC), which allowed some legal benefits.

"I think we're putting ourselves at the level the rest of the world is living in, which is great," Nazar said. "I know our society is very conservative, but I also know we have a promising future as a country."

