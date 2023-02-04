Chile: 13 dead in forest fires so far, govt declares state of disaster

Thirteen people have died so far in forest fires in Chile which broke out on Wednesday (February 1) after a devastating heatwave. Authorities said on Friday (February 3) that Chile has declared a state of disaster in several central-southern regions including Nuble and Biobio. The declaration allows extra resources to be made available to combat an emergency, a report by the news agency AFP on Friday said.

Mauricio Tapia, the head of the Senaprad national disaster agency said, "We have to announce that there are 13 deaths in total, 11 in the Santa Juana municipality." On the other hand, Chile's Agriculture Minister Esteban Valenzuela said that two crew members of a helicopter that was fighting the fires died in a crash Friday afternoon.

"I am very sad about the helicopter crash which killed the pilot and a mechanic who were working to fight the fire," Valenzuela said. Mauricio Tapia later said that the pilot was Bolivian and the mechanic Chilean.

The total death toll also includes at least four civilians and a firefighter previously reported killed, AFP reported. More than 100 homes have been affected and 47,000 hectares of forest were destroyed in the forest fires. Around 2,300 firefighters and 75 aircraft are involved to extinguish the flames.

Interior Minister Carolina Toha said on Friday the aforementioned four civilians had died in the Biobio region, adding two were killed when fires engulfed the road they were travelling on while the other two died in a car accident, presumably while trying to escape the inferno. Authorities later said the firefighter was also killed

Apart from Nuble and Biobio, fires have also affected Maule and La Araucania regions but a state of disaster (in these regions) has been declared yet. Nuble has been put on red alert, alongside seven municipalities in Biobio.

(With inputs from agencies)

