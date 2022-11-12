Children in Colombia school pass out after playing Ouija board game

In an incident at a Colombian school, Ouija board game went wrong as after using the game several children passed out and had to be taken to hospital, according to a report by The Independent.

The incident that took place at the Agricultural Technical Institute in Hato in northeastern Colombia came to light when the teachers found 11 students, aged 13 to 17, passed out in a corridor.

The group of children were found suffering from violent vomiting, abdominal pain and muscle spasms.

Jose Pablo Toloza Rondón, Hato's mayor said, “The children were passed out, at the time they were found they were short of breath and thick drool was coming out of their mouths.

“It is not ruled out that it was the Ouija board, that is part of the investigation. Others say that they consumed water from a container, others that they came from a pool and had been given something to eat," the Mayor added.

Later, when the children were asked about how their health started to get deteriote after playing the Ouija board game, the students said that they had drank water from the same glass.

Most of the children were treated at a health centre nearby while five of them were taken to the Manuela Beltrán Hospital.

Doctors after running the diagnosis and giving the children treatment said in medical reports that the teenagers suffered from food poisoning.

The rectory of the school is waiting to confirm the exact details surrounding the incident with authorities before ruling on the case.

Juan Pablo Vargas Noguera, emergency medical coordinator at Hospital del Socorro, said, “We did not find psychological alteration in the children, taking into account that it was said that it would have been from playing the Ouija board. The medical report says it was due to food poisoning.”



What is Ouija board game?

Ouija board is a board game that has letters, numbers, the words yes, no, hello and goodbye, as well as other symbols on it.

The boards can allegedly be used to contact the dead, whose “spirits” will move the planchette – a heart-shaped piece of wood or plastic – around the board to spell out answers to the questions players ask. Users place their hands on the planchette and ask any present spirits to answer their questions by moving the planchette around the board to spell out their response.





