Chicago is the 'rattiest city' of US for the sixth year in a row

The city of Chicago has achieved a feat that no place ever wants -- the rattiest city in the United States.

Orkin, an Atlanta-based pest control service, ranks as many as 50 US cities based on the number of new rodent treatments from September 1 to August 31 of each year.

"Rodents are experts at sniffing out food and shelter, and they're resilient in their ways to obtain both. Residential properties offer the ideal habitat for rodents, and once they've settled in, they're capable of reproducing rapidly and in large quantities," the company's press release said.

Efforts to tame the city's rat population have been going on for years. In 2016, residents had even begun adopting cats to squash their numbers.

Statewide mandates to stay at home and close businesses haven't just affected the human population, according to Orkin.

It now warns that rat activity "will only continue increasing" as rodents began seeking warm shelter as the months get colder.

Rounding out the top ten on Orkin's list were Los Angeles, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, Detroit, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Denver and Minneapolis.