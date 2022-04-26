Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day: Radiation levels ‘normal’, says IAEA chief

The head of the UN's atomic watchdog on Tuesday said that the radiation levels at the Chernobyl power plant are “normal” and condemned the weeks-long occupation by the Russian forces.

International Atomic Energy Agency director-general Rafael Grossi told reporters Russia's weeks-long occupation of the site was "very, very dangerous", according to AFP.

"The radiation level, I would say, is at normal. There have been some moments when the levels have gone up because of the movement of the heavy equipment that Russian forces were bringing here and when they left," Grossi added.

The comments were made during the 36th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, which occurred as the result of a flawed reactor design that was operated with inadequately trained personnel.

Grossi was dispatched to Chernobyl Power Plant to help prevent the dangers of a nuclear accident amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

On Thursday, the UN agency said that the mission will “deliver vital equipment and conduct radiological and other assessments at the site”.

The site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, the Chornobyl Nuclear Power plant, was under Russian occupation for five weeks before they handed it over to Ukrainian troops.

Watch | Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day: What happened in 1986?

Moreover, there were reports of the Russian forces being exposed to radiation levels during their temporary control of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Ukrainian defence ministry on April 1 had claimed that the Russian troops looted the power plant, taking "kettles, lab equipment, and radiation."

Responding to the claims, the IAEA had said it is working to determine the veracity of reports that Russian soldiers received high doses of radiation.In the years since the disaster, thousands have died due to radiation-induced cancers and illnesses.

(With inputs from agencies)

