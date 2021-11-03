Cheeky protest: Israelis mock NYT on social media for article with negative portrayal of country

Jerusalem Published: Nov 03, 2021, 11:35 AM(IST)

'Sad, sad Israel' campaign on social media Photograph:( Twitter )

Israelis are posting pictures with the hashtag 'sad, sad Israel' to mock the article by the New York-based American daily newspaper

People in Israel have started a social media campaign against 'The New York Times' that portrayed them as 'angry' and displeased.'

They are posting pictures with the hashtag 'sad, sad Israel' to mock the article by the New York-based American daily newspaper.

Calling Israel a ''divided'' land, the article that provoked many Israelis talks about ''incompatible factions'' and grievances of the people living in the country.

The article had also highlighted how many Arab Israelis were increasingly asserting their Palestinian identity.

Israelis have criticised the negative outlook of NYT and have lambasted its preconceptions. They have also highlighted that Israel was ranked the 12th happiest country in the world.

The country's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had become the first leader to include an independent Arab party in its coalition. 

It comes as Palestinians facing eviction from the flashpoint East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah rejected a deal that would have seen them accept the temporary ownership of their homes by an Israeli settler organisation.

The long-running legal battle over the evictions helped trigger an 11-day war between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, and the case has been a regular source of tension across East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

Seeking a compromise, Israel's Supreme Court in October proposed a deal that would have seen four Palestinian families remain in their homes for 15 years as "protected tenants" while paying rent to settlers who claim the land.

The deal would have required the Palestinians to recognise the settlers' ownership claims on land their families have lived on for generations - a condition they have long rejected. It also would have granted them the right to prove ownership in the future.

Israel captured East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war, occupying and later annexing it. It regards the entire city as its undivided capital - a status not recognised internationally.

Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as the capital of a state they hope to establish in the West Bank and Gaza.

