A a day before Charlie Kirk’s planned memorial service at the State Farm Stadium near Phoenix, law enforcement officers arrested a man armed with a gun and a knife from outside the venue on Saturday. Notably, the man allegedly pretended to be a member of law enforcement.

According to the Arizona department of public safety, the 42-year-old Joshua Runkles has been charged with carrying a weapon into a prohibited place and impersonating a police officer.

“An investigation is ongoing to determine his intent and purpose at the stadium. Runkles has since been released on bond,” Arizona DPS was quoted as saying by ABC.

Later, the Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet in a statement on X said the individual “was doing advance security for a known guest planning to attend the memorial service tomorrow. We do not believe this person was attempting anything nefarious, however the advance was not done in proper coordination with the TPUSA security team or US Secret Service.”

About the event