At least three people were reported injured with gunshot wounds following a shooting at Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose, California, during Black Friday shopping, the police said. The injured have been transported to a hospital while the authorities are investigating the matter. Following the incident, the police said that they were evacuating and clearing the mall to confirm that there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

In a post on X, San Jose Police Department wrote, “Units are currently investigating a shooting at Valley Fair Mall in West San Jose. Two victims were located and have been transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.” The police further urged people to avoid the area while officers investigate and work to ensure everyone’s safety.

The police added that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there was no active shooter. So far no information has been released about the suspect.

In an update, the police said that a total of three victims were taken to the hospital with injuries. “Officers are still diligently clearing the mall. In total, 3 victims were transported to local hospitals with injuries that have been determined to be non life threatening. Please continue to avoid the area. Traffic is severely impacted,” police said.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said in a post on X, “San Jose — this is not the news I wanted to share with you this holiday weekend. My prayers are with these victims and I know our officers are doing everything they can to find the person responsible and hold them accountable. Currently, there is no ongoing threat to the community but please avoid the area. We’ll keep you posted as we have more info.”