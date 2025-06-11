/Change of heart or a U-turn? Elon Musk flips after a week of attacks against Trump - Timeline from defaming to 'regretting'

After a week of feuding between US President Donald Trump and his buddy Elon Musk, the billionaire on Wednesday (June 11) realised that he had "gone too far," saying that he regretted some of his posts about the US president.

The online clash between the two has sparked controversies as well as netizens also started joking about it. Some called it "staged fight", while others believed it.

However, on Wednesday, it seems like Musk had a change of heart or has probably flipped from slamming and targeting Trump.

It all began when Musk began criticising the US president's "Big Beautiful Bill". Taking on X, the billionaire posted, "Keep the good, remove the bad." In another post, he wrote, "Slim beautiful bill for the win."

Timeline: Defaming to regretting

In a social media post, Musk called the "Big Beautiful Bill", "outrageous and a disgusting abomination".

“I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," he posted.

The next day, Musk said that a new one should be drafted, adding, "No one who actually reads the bill should be able to stomach it."

The White House responded to Musk, saying that the federal government “will not consult every policy decision with Elon Musk.”

Musk then wrote another post, slamming the bill, “Call your Senator, Call your Congressman, Bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BILL."

The billionaire in another post wrote, "Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!), but ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill. In the entire history of civilization, there has never been legislation that is both big and beautiful. Everyone knows this! Either you get a big and ugly bill or a slim and beautiful bill. Slim and beautiful is the way."

The US president responded to Musk's posts, saying that he was disappointed with Musk, claiming that the billionaire knew the inner workings of the bill better than anybody.

Musk responded and fact-checked it, saying, "False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!"

He then continued to repost several posts in which media organisations, as well as people, were slamming Trump's tax and spending bill.

Later on Thursday, Trump warned that he may terminate US government contracts and subsidies given to Musk's companies.

Musk did not hold back, and replied, “SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately” before taking a U-turn.

He even responded “yes” to a post on X calling for Donald Trump's impeachment.

Musk also dropped a "Big Bomb", as he claimed that Trump is in the "Epstein Files".

"That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT! Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out," the billionaire posted.

The billionaire slammed Trump's tariff war, saying that it will result in recession in second half of the year.

However, after a long week of war of words between Trump and Musk, it might seem like the friendship between the two might be saved as Musk has realised that he went too far, and regrets what he did.