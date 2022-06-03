Change in tone: Ahead of Biden’s potential visit to Saudi, White House praises royals

Ahead of US President Joe Biden’s reported visit to Saudi Arabia, the White House heaped praise on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in extending a ceasefire in Yemen.

The change of tone of the US administration is noteworthy considering that Biden had squarely blamed bin Salman for the killing and dismembering of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the crown prince, in Turkey in 2018.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that bin Salman and Saudi King Salman deserved credit for their roles in the truce extension in Yemen’s war.

“This truce would not be possible without the cooperative diplomacy from across the region. We specifically recognize the leadership of King Salman and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia in helping consolidate the truce,” she said.

According to reports, the US president will be visiting Riyadh and will meet bin Salman in conjunction with a trip to Europe and Israel in late June.

Though the purpose of the trip was not officially declared, it is understood that Biden is aiming at bolstering relations with Saudi Arabia at a time when gasoline prices have been spiralling in the United States.

Biden would participate in a Riyadh summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a regional union whose members are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, Reuters reported citing sources.

Jean-Pierre would not confirm the Biden trip is planned but said: "What the president is focused on first and foremost is how his engagements with foreign leaders advance American interests. That's as true with Saudi Arabia as anywhere else."

(With inputs from agencies)

