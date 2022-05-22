Certain individuals are much more at risk, says UK health body on monkeypox

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed local transmission of monkeypox virus as it said new cases were not linked to travel to Africa.

On Friday, the UK reported 20 cases of monkeypox virus as UKHSA's chief medical adviser Susan Hopkins said new cases were being detected on a daily bases.

However, the UKHSA official confirmed that the risk to the population was low although it urged people to remain alert. UK had reported the first case of monkeypox on May 7. The virus has already spread to the US, Germany, Spain and several other European countries.

UK's education secretary Nadhim Zahawi informed that the smallpox vaccine is being procured which is found to be effective against monkeypox.

"There are certain individuals who are much more at risk of severe disease, particularly immunosuppressed individuals or young children," Susan Hopkins said, adding, "in adults, we think it's relatively mild."

Hopkins advised people infected with the monkeypox virus to stay home and avoid contact with others and seek medical advice if rashes are detected even as US President Biden warned that people should be concerned about the spread of the virus.

