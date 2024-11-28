Tel Aviv

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Thursday (Nov. 28) reported the arrival of suspects into Lebanon's southern regions and called it a violation of the ceasefire with Hezbollah, reported news agency Reuters.

Earlier, the Lebanon-based militant organisation said its fighters were "full equipped to deal with the aspirations and assaults of the Israeli enemy” and said their forces had their hands on the "trigger." Earlier, Hezbollah claimed victory in the ongoing conflict with the Jewish nation without any mention of the fragile truce.

Israeli tanks also reportedly launched attacks on six areas in southern Lebanon on Thursday. Reuters reported that IDF tanks struck Markaba, Wazzani and Kfarchouba, all of which lie within two kilometres of the blue line demarcating the border between Lebanon and Israel.

The ceasefire between the two warring sides took effect on Wednesday under a deal brokered by the US and France, intended to allow people in both countries to start returning to homes in border areas.

The Israeli military had urged residents of towns along the border strip not to return yet for their own safety.

Following the announcement of the ceasefire, displaced Lebanese tried returning back to their homes near the southern border but were hindered by Israeli troops still stationed there.

Reuters reported that surveillance drones were still flying over parts of the region even after the truce.

Meanwhile, efforts are going on to establish a ceasefire on the hotter Israeli border with Gaza.

An Egyptian delegation is expected to arrive in the Jewish nation and hold talks for reaching a hostage and ceasefire deal.

"The report also says that Israel will initially be permitted to maintain its military positions within Gaza, but without carrying out operations," reported Times of Israel.

(With inputs from agencies)