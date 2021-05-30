CDC loosens mask guidance for summer campers 

Kids at summer camps can skip wearing masks outdoors, with some exceptions.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention posted the guidance on Friday. Children, who aren't fully vaccinated should still wear masks outside when they're in crowds or in sustained close contact with others and when they are inside.

But fully vaccinated kids need not wear masks, indoors or outside. It's the first in a wave of guidance updates that seek to incorporate recent CDC decisions to tell Americans they don't have to be as cautious about using masks and social distancing outdoors.

Meanwhile, masks are no longer required at the three main movie theatre chains in the United States for people, who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to updated guidelines on Friday.

AMC Entertainment, Cinemark and Regal Cinemas said on their websites that moviegoers who are not fully vaccinated will be asked to continue wearing masks and that other social-distancing measures and cleaning protocols will remain in place.

"In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks are not required for guests who are fully vaccinated," AMC said on its website, referring to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "If you are not fully vaccinated, we ask that you continue to wear a mask throughout the theater unless actively enjoying food or drinks."

Similar updates to mask policy were made on Regal and Cinemark websites. All three chains said they would follow state and local mandates on mask-wearing, which may be different from the CDC guidelines.

The changes for movie theatres come two weeks after the CDC said that fully vaccinated people need not wear masks in any setting. Movie-going has begun ramping up in the United States after lengthy pandemic-related closures and a lack of new film releases.

(With inputs from agencies)