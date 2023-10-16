Caught in conflict: The invisible scars of war in Gaza & Israel

As the Israel-Palestine conflict unfolds, it's the silent suffering of individuals in Gaza and Israel that often remains hidden. In Gaza, where perpetual violence has become a grim reality, a study from 2017 reveals the staggering extent of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Approximately 37 per cent of adults in Gaza meet the criteria for a PTSD diagnosis. The symptoms, including disrupted sleep, a constant state of alertness, and emotional numbness, directly result from the ongoing atrocities – the demolition of homes, oppressive policing, unlawful killings, detention without trial, and torture. The people here are not just battling the visible scars but also grappling with the invisible ones, trapped in a state of "learned helplessness" that can lead to depression.

The widening ripple effect

The impact of the conflict isn't confined within the borders of Gaza and Israel; it extends far beyond. The psychological repercussions touch both veterans and civilians in Israel. In recent years, bureaucratic obstacles and insufficient funding have left many veterans without the support they need. At least ten veterans have tragically taken their own lives in the past two years. The burden of PTSD is not limited to those who have served; it extends to a significant portion of the civilian population.

The psychological impact of this ongoing conflict reverberates globally. People with ties to the region and those concerned about the effects of war worldwide are also experiencing indirect repercussions. Consuming traumatic news through various media channels has detrimental effects. Driven by the power of visual imagery, these stories can become intrusive, leading to anxiety, depression, and acute stress reactions.

Children caught in the crossfire

The conflict's psychological toll does not discriminate by age. Children living amid the turmoil face profound emotional challenges. The constant state of uncertainty, with the looming threat of injury or loss of loved ones, leaves indelible scars. Signs of trauma in children manifest in various ways – regression, anxiety, emotional upheaval, and difficulties in understanding and coping with the ongoing conflict. The impact on their young minds is substantial and potentially long-lasting.

The hidden costs