Catholic summer camp bans gay teacher, sparks uproar in Italy

A teacher at a Catholic summer camp in Cesena, Italy, has been barred from working with children after the parish priest discovered his homosexuality on social media, according to local reports.

The teacher, who was set to run the camp, was informed of his removal when a photograph of him kissing another man was shown to the priest, reported AFP. Although he was offered a supervisory role, he declined, resulting in the camp's closure for the summer due to the inability to find a replacement on short notice. Mayor and LGBTQ rights group condemn discrimination The decision by the priest's staff to remove the teacher was met with strong criticism from the mayor of Cesena, Enzo Lattuca, who expressed his disappointment on Facebook, stating that such acts of discrimination should have no place in the modern era.

The incident also drew condemnation from the LGBTQ rights group Arcigay, which denounced it as an act of hate and violence. Gabriele Piazzoni, the secretary general of Arcigay, emphasised that the teacher had been publicly outed and punished for his sexual orientation.

Responding to the controversy, the diocese of Cesena-Sarsina issued a statement asserting that it is an inclusive and welcoming institution.

The diocese acknowledged the sensitivity of the matter and emphasized that the incident should not be about judging individuals or discriminating against their rights. The Catholic Church, including the Church of Cesena-Sarsina, is now actively exploring ways to better reach out to individuals who feel marginalised due to their sexuality.

Also watch | Italy approves bill criminalising surrogacy While the Catholic Church considers homosexual acts to be contrary to natural law and a sin, it also calls for the respect, compassion, and sensitivity towards individuals with same-sex attraction.

Pope Francis, since his election in 2013, has displayed a more accepting attitude towards LGBTQ communities. In a recent documentary, he emphasised that every person is a child of God and stated that the Church cannot close its doors to anyone.

However, he maintains the traditional Catholic teaching on marriage, defining it as the union between a man and a woman for procreation.

The incident at the Catholic summer camp highlights the ongoing discussions within the Church regarding LGBTQ inclusion and the challenges it faces in reconciling doctrine with evolving societal attitudes.

