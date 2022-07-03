Caterpillar to chocolate: South African chemical engineer turning insects into snacks

South African chemical engineer Wendy Vesela has found ways of turning the spiky green and black caterpillars -- which are packed with protein and iron -- into flour that can be used in savoury biscuits, and sweet chocolate protein bars, cereals or smoothies. He wants to change the way edible caterpillars, popularly known as "mopane worms" are viewed and eaten.

For many people, particularly from western European backgrounds, the idea of eating insects is still riddled with fear and inhibition. But they can be a valuable source of nutrition and farming them is not detrimental to the environment. When steamed and sliced, mopane pieces can also be used as pizza toppings.

Vesela says she has found domestic and international customers for her organic products. Edible insects and worms may indeed be gaining popularity in Western cultures. But food anthropologist Anna Trapido insists that the trend should not be seen as just another dietary fad, a "kind of adventure tourism, where you get a badge" for eating them.

"Mopane needs to be treated with respect because they are part of people's emotional, spiritual, culinary genres," she said.

Also Read: Long queues, missing baggage, halted travel plans: Aviation chaos in US and Europe

Vesela tried to woo reluctant customers with biscuits and protein bars at a recent food fair in Johannesburg's upmarket Sandton district, as reported by AFP.

"I won't eat a worm. I'm sorry, it's disgusting. But if you give it to me in the form of chocolate... it's really delicious," said Gail Odendaal, 38, walking away with a bag of protein bars.

Mopanes are environmentally friendly, too, requiring no extra water or land, as they breed and feed on mopane trees, which grow in hot and dry regions of southern Africa.

They are a better source of protein than many other foods on the market, said dietitian, Mpho Tshukudu.

(with inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.