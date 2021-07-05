Caspian sea explosion caused by 'mud volcano'

A strong explosion shook the Caspian Sea area. As a result of this, a column of fire rose into the sky late on Sunday.

The cause of the blast was not immediately determined. However, the state oil company Socar said highlighted that it was a mud volcano. The company further said that none of its platforms was damaged in the explosion.

Mark Tingay, who is an expert on mud volcano and adjunct associate professor at the Australia’s University of Adelaide, said the explosion “certainly could be a mud volcano” and that the location “fits roughly” with a mud volcano called Makarov Bank, which exploded in 1958, releasing a column of flame 500-600 metres high and 150 metres wide.

He further said that the country has “hundreds” of mud volcanoes, and a quarter of these are known to erupt violently.

Socar spokesman Ibrahim Ahmadov has been quoted by the Azerbaijani news agency APA saying the blast took place about 10km from the Umid gas field, which is 75km off the coast of the capital, Baku.

Scientists are yet to determine the cause of mud volcanoes. However, the most likely theory is that the boulders and rocks which are propelled upwards during an explosion can knock against each other. This causes a spark that lights gasses.