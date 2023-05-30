Carter family says former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia

Rosalynn Carter, former US first lady, has dementia, the Carter family said on Tuesday (May 30).

"She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains (Georgia) and visits with loved ones," the family said in a statement.

Carter (95) is the wife of former US president Jimmy Carter (98), who has been receiving hospice care since mid-February at their home. The Carter family said it hoped that making information about Rosalynn Carter's dementia public, it would help lessen the stigma surrounding the condition.

"We hope sharing our family's news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor's offices around the country," they said.

"We do not expect to comment further and ask for understanding for our family and for everyone across the country serving in a caregiver role," they added.

Jimmy Carter's nonprofit foundation announced on February 18 that after several hospital stays the former president and Nobel peace laureate had decided to spend his "remaining time" at home.

After that, the Carters have been visiting only family and close friends.

In the statement, the family has not shared any more specifics of condition of Rosalynn or Jimmy Carter. A long life together Married on July 7, 1946, the Carters are the longest-married first couple in US history. There have been married for nearly 77 years. They have often described themselves as 'full partners' throughout Jimmy Carter's political career and public life afterward. Rosalynn Carter spent her long public life advocating for those affected by mental illnesses and also for those who are caregivers in their respective relationships.

“Mrs. Carter often noted that there are only four kinds of people in this world: those who have been caregivers; those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers,” the statement reads. “The universality of caregiving is clear in our family, and we are experiencing the joy and the challenges of this journey.”

Rosalynn Carter vigorously campaigned for her husband as he made bid to become Georgia governor and the presidency. She used the platform to prioritise mental health awareness as well.

Elenor Rosalynn Smith was born in Plains on August 18, 1924. Incidentally, Jimmy Carter's mother, who was a nurse, delivered her in her family's home. Then after a few days Lillian Carter brought Jimmy to meet the newborn. Thus, the future president and the first lady met as preschooler and a newborn.

