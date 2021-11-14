Car explodes outside UK hospital killing one, investigation on

British counter-terrorism officials on Sunday were investigating a car explosion. The incident took place outside Liverpool Women's hospital. The explosion has killed one person.

"Unfortunately, we can confirm that one person has died and another has been taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, which thankfully are not life threatening," Merseyside Police said in a statement.

"We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion but given how it has happened, out of caution, counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation," it added.

As per investigators, the car involved in the blast was a taxi. It exploded shorty after pulling up at the hospital in northwest England.

Images and videos of the burning car were being circulated online.

The explosion was not declared a terrorist incident immediately.

