Car drives into pedestrians in Germany's Trier city; 2 dead

According to German police, a car drove into pedestrians in the western city of Trier injuring several people.

Police confirmed at least two people were killed.

I am shocked. I can't believe those things would happen in #Trier. This is the heart of the city, a street I have walked endless of times, in the morning, after school, in the evening, drunk, with friends, alone, endless of times. Heartbreaking... 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rN4wOGP5jR — Danny Engels (@G2Danny) December 1, 2020 ×

"We have arrested one person, one vehicle has been secured. Two people have died, according to preliminary indications. Please continue to avoid the downtown area," German police told residents.

"Several dead and injured in Trier's inner city," police said, adding, "More info to come. Caring for the injured has absolute priority!"

City mayor Wolfram Leibe said at least 15 people were injured with "some of them with the most severe injuries".

Witnesses said a dark grey Range Rover was being driven at high speed as it hit pedestrians.

Tuesday's incident brought back memories of the 2016 truck attack carnage through the Berlin Christmas market in which 12 people were killed.