Capitol Hill violence: President Trump 'step up' and end this, says Biden

A visibly distraught but steely US President-elect Joe Biden appeared on US television and asked President Donald Trump to "step-up" and end the violent and unprecedented development at US Capitol Hill involving Trump supporters breaking into Capitol Hill to disrupt certification of Bide. Capitol Hill was a scene of unprecedented and surprsing events as Donald Trump-supporters stormed the area and broke into Capitol Building while US Lawmakers were certifying US Presidential Election 2020.

"This is not a dissent, this is insurrection," said Biden during his address.

"This has to end now," he added.

"At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault," the veteran Democrat said in Wilmington, after hundreds of Trump supporters protesting his election defeat swarmed the Capitol building and put the nation's lawmakers at risk.

Shortly after Biden's LIVE address to media, US news networks aired a recorded message of Donald Trump in which he was seen asking his supporters to "go home".

Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered near the Capitol Building and broke in during early hours of Thursday, January 7 (Indian time). The situation went so out of hand that security persons inside the building had to even draw guns.

Prior to that US Senate and House of Representatives went into an emergency recess.

An AFP photographer described a smoky substance in the air in the large circular space under the Capitol dome as 100 or more protesters gathered.

"Police have asked us to get gas masks out as there has been tear gas used in the rotunda," House Democrat Jim Himes said on Twitter.

