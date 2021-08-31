Capitol Hill attack: Congress committee asks telecom companies to preserve Trump's call records

A US Congressional committee probing January 6 Capitol Hill attack has asked 35 telephone, email and social media companies to preserve records which can be relevant to its investigation. Reuters quoted source to say that these records include those of US President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

In a statement revealing the data preservation requests, a spokesperson for the House of Representatives' Jan. 6 investigation committee, led by Democrat Bennie Thompson, said it had "sent letters to 35 private-sector entities, including telecommunications, email, and social media companies, instructing them to preserve records" which could be "relevant" to the committee's inquiry.

"The Select Committee is at this point gathering facts, not alleging wrongdoing by any individual," the statement added.

This marked the House committee's latest round of requests after last week ordering federal agencies and social media companies to hand over records related to the violence and the events leading up to it.

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress was meeting to certify Biden's victory. Nearly 600 people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

(With inputs from agencies)