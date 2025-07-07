/Capgemini acquires WNS for $3.3 billion with focus on AI growth

Capgemini, a French business and technology transformation player, and WNS, a business transformation and services firm, announced on Monday (July 7, 2025) that they have entered into a definitive transaction agreement under which Capgemini will acquire WNS for a total cash consideration of $3.3 billion. French IT services giant Capgemini announced the acquisition of business transformation services firm WNS for $3.3 billion, excluding debt, on Monday, in a move that will expand the company’s generative AI and agentic AI capabilities. Capgemini said the two entered a definitive transaction agreement, wherein London-based WNS will be acquired for a cash consideration of $76.50 a share, a premium of 17 per cent to the last closing share price.

“Capgemini’s acquisition of WNS will provide the group with the scale and vertical sector expertise to capture that rapidly emerging strategic opportunity created by the paradigm shift from traditional BPS to Agentic AI-powered Intelligent Operations,” chief executive officer Aiman Ezzat said.

“Together we will create a leader in Intelligent Operations, uniquely positioned to support organisations in their AI-powered business process transformation, blending the critical capabilities needed from consulting, technology and platforms to deep process and industry expertise,” Ezzat added.

This will address the client needs for agentic AI-driven process transformation to deliver efficiency and agility through hyper-automation while achieving superior business outcomes.

Transaction to help seize Intelligent Operations strategic market opportunity

Capgemini said the transaction would immediately unlock cross-selling opportunities. It would also lay the foundations to build the capabilities to seize the Intelligent Operations strategic market opportunity.

“With combined revenues of €1.9 billion in 2024 in Digital BPS, this will strengthen Capgemini’s ability to accompany clients on their business and technology transformation journeys,” it added.

WNS CEO Keshav R Murugesh said, “By combining our deep domain and process expertise with Capgemini’s global reach, cutting-edge Gen AI and Agentic AI capabilities, a robust partner ecosystem, and advanced technology platforms, we are creating a powerful proposition that accelerates enterprise reinvention.”

“As a recognised leader in the Digital Business Process Services space, we see the next wave of transformation being driven by intelligent, domain-centric operations that unlock strategic value for our clients. Organisations that have already digitised are now seeking to reimagine their operating models by embedding AI at the core—shifting from automation to autonomy,” the WNS CEO added. The portfolio of WNS includes blue-chip clients like United Airlines, Aviva, M&T Bank, Centrica, and McCain Foods.