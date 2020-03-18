Canals in Venice clear up as coronavirus shuts down tourism, waterways

The shutdown across the world over coronavirus concerns has precipitated an unexpected side-effect. The canals and lakes in Venice have become so still that dolphins and swans have returned.

Boats generally bring sediment to the surface, stopping the fauna to make an appearance. But since Italy -- one of the most affected countries with Italy with over 2,500 deaths and 31,500 cases -- has been in a lockdown, the sediment has settled at the bottom making the surface clearer. Boats frequenting the waters kick up sediment, causing the water to look dirty.

As a result, the usually murky waterways are clear enough to see the schools of fish under the water. White swans are also roaming the canals.

A dolphin was also filmed swimming in the port of Cagliari, one of the largest seaports in Italy.

People took to Twitter to marvel at this side-effect. One person posted: "One thing that gives me hope is how quickly mother nature is responding/recovering. Water clear in Venice canals and swans back. Dolphins on coasts. More birds around with less cars. Huge drop in pollution. Big lesson for us all. We can save our planet if we act NOW."

✅ Acqua pulita a #Venezia con i pesci 🐠 che si tornano a vedere

✅ Un cigno 🦢 sul Naviglio a #Milano

✅ un delfino 🐬 nel porto di #Cagliari



Tornare a inquinare sarebbe un delitto: sfruttiamo questa scia per ripensare a come sviluppare la società in armonia con la natura pic.twitter.com/dH0PLqm4Q1 — Roberto Dupplicato (@duppli) March 16, 2020 ×

Air quality in Venice has also improved since the lockdown.

A similar effect was observed in China. Since the lockdown and restricted movement of people throughout the country, there has been a sustained drop in air pollution. Experts have even said the lockdown has saved more lives by controlling pollution than preventing infection.

