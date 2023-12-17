Canadian youth arrested on terrorism charges for targeting Jewish community

A Canadian youth was charged and arrested with terrorism related offences in connection with antisemitism activity, which has been witnessing a spike across the world after the Israel-Hamas war.

The police arrested the youth, whose information has not been shared citing the accused’s age, on Friday (Dec 15) for facilitating terrorist activity by communicating instructional material related to an explosive substance, CTV News reported.

The accused is further charged with knowingly instructing a person to carry out terrorist activity against "Jewish persons”, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a press release.

Noting the rise of using the internet in terrorism-related activities, the police said it has arrested five young people on such offences since June 2023.

The police said that young people that these activities are especially prevalent among young people, urging the adults in authority positions to watch for early warning signs of radicalization.

Mayor asks police to tighten security around Jewish institutions

“Those include dehumanization of others, extreme anti-government attitudes and clear statements of intention to carry out violent acts,” the statement added.

Reacting to the development. Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe expressed shock over the incident and asked the police to tighten security around synagogues and other Jewish institutions.

“I was shocked to learn the details of a planned attack against Ottawa's Jewish community,” Sutcliffe said on X.

“There has been a rise in antisemitism in Ottawa in recent weeks.”

He added he was grateful that strong investigative work by the RCMP and Ottawa police was able to avert an attack. He said police would continue to patrol synagogues and other Jewish institutions.

Rise of hate crimes in Canada after Oct 7 attack

The Canadian authorities have been witnessing a rise in hate crimes against Jewish and Muslim communities since the October 7 deadly surprise attack in Israel by Hamas, prompting that country's military offensive in Gaza.

Many metropolitan cities like Toronto, which is house to Canada's largest Jewish population and Muslim population, have reported almost double the number of hate crimes in October compared to the same period last year.

The city's police chief, Myron Demkiw, said there were 15 reported antisemitic hate crimes for the period of Oct. 7 to 25 compared to seven in the same time frame in 2022 and three in 2021.