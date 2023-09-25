Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau under fire after parliament honours Nazi soldier

The speaker of the Canadian Parliament issued an apology after lawmakers, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, honoured a war veteran and a Ukrainian immigrant who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.

The incident happened on Friday during Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Ottawa.

Yaroslav Hunka (98), who fought for the First Ukrainian Division, was welcomed with claps and cheers in the House of Commons.

The First Ukrainian Division was also known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division or the SS 14th Waffen Division, a voluntary unit that was under the command of the Nazis.

Hunka was invited by Speaker Anthony Rota— an MP from the Trudeau-led Liberal Party of Canada—who introduced him.

"I am very proud to say that he is from North Bay and from my riding of Nipissing--Timiskaming," Rota, said.

"He is a Ukrainian hero, a Canadian hero, and we thank him for all his service."

Friday, Canadian Parliament honored a 98 year old Ukrainian immigrant who fought the Russians in WW2, Yaroslav Hunka.



He fought with the Nazis during the Third Reich as part of the 14th Waffen, aka SS Galincha.



Standing ovations for literal Nazis… pic.twitter.com/dgc8jWGSYH — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) September 24, 2023 ×

Jewish community enraged

The incident drew widespread condemnation from the opposition parties and the Jewish community in Canada who demanded an apology.

In a statement on Sunday, the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies said the division "was responsible for the mass murder of innocent civilians with a level of brutality and malice that is unimaginable."

"An apology is owed to every Holocaust survivor and veteran of the Second World War who fought the Nazis, and an explanation must be provided as to how this individual entered the hallowed halls of Canadian Parliament and received recognition from the Speaker of the House and a standing ovation," the statement said.

Canada's Leader of Opposition Pierre Poilievre pointed out Trudeau’s “appalling error in judgement”.

In his post on social media platform X, Poilievre said Liberals arranged for a Nazi veteran to be recognised on the floor of the House of Commons during Zelensky's visit.

He said that it was an "appalling error in judgement" on Trudeau's part, as the prime minister's office is responsible for arranging and vetting all guests and programming for state visits.

Speaker apologises

Rota on late Sunday afternoon apologised for the glaring error saying he recognised an individual in the gallery on Friday, and that he has "subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so."

"I wish to make clear that no one, including fellow parliamentarians and the Ukraine delegation, was aware of my intention or of my remarks before I delivered them," he wrote.

"I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world."

He, however, did not make clear what he is apologising for, and did not name Hunka or give any details about what information Rota learned about him since Friday.