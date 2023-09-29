Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says he's sure Blinken would raise Nijjar murder case with India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Thursday (Sept 28), during his interaction with the press in Quebec said he was confident that United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken would raise the case of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder during talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar later in the day.

These remarks by the Canadian Prime Minister came in the midst of strained diplomatic ties between India and Canada after Trudeau claimed that his government had "credible allegations" that Indian government agents may be linked to Nijjar's killing.

Asked directly whether Blinken would bring up the case, Trudeau replied: "The Americans will certainly discuss this matter with the Indian government."

Canada shared intelligence on Nijjar's killing with India weeks ago: Trudeau

Trudeau on Friday had claimed that his government had shared evidence regarding the killing of separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar with India weeks ago.

He made the remark while addressing the reporters as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited him for an impromptu meeting.

"In regards to India, Canada has shared the credible allegations that I talked about on Monday (September 18) with India. We did that many weeks ago," said Trudeau.

"We are there to work constructively with India, and we hope that they engage with us so that we can get to the bottom of this very serious matter," he added.

Earlier, Trudeau had said that his government was probing "credible allegations" that New Delhi may have had a prominent role in the killing of Nijjar.

"Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar," said Trudeau in a statement to the House of Commons.

Nijjar was shot dead on June 18 by two unidentified men in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, Canada. According to Indian security agencies, he was involved in the Khalistan separatist movement and had gained Canadian citizenship despite forging his identity.

(With inputs from agencies)

