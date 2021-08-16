Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces snap polls next month

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced snap elections on Sunday as the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

"Canadians need to choose how we finish the fight against COVID-19 and build back better - from getting the job done on vaccines, to having people's backs all the way through to the end of this crisis," the Canadian prime minister said.

The elections are due to take place on September 20.

Prime Minister Trudeau has been in office since 2015. The Canadian prime minister asked Governor-General Mary Simon to dissolve parliament.

Canada has been battling the virus as Trudeau seeks another term in office for his Liberal party. Trudeau was re-elected to office in 2019 but now heads a minority government in the country.

Trudeau's main challenger, Conservative leader Erin O'Toole denounced Trudeau's decision to call an election amid the pandemic.

Jagmeet Singh, who heads the New Democratic Party (NDP) said the Canadian prime minister's move was a "selfish summer election".

The campaigning for the elections is set to last for 36 days with a fierce battle expected at the ballot next month.

Trudeau said the elections come at a "pivotal, consequential moment".

"We will be taking decisions that will last not just for the coming months but for the coming decades. Canadians deserve their say. That's exactly what we're going to give them," the Canadian PM asserted.

(With inputs from Agencies)