Canadian MP Han Dong exits party over Chinese interference allegations: Report

Canadian member of parliament Han Dong has stepped down from the Liberal Party led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over allegations that he was involved in Chinese political interference. According to a report by Global News on Wednesday (March 24), Dong had advised a senior Chinese diplomat in February 2021 that China should hold off freezing two Canadians- Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig- held there under espionage charges.

Spavor and Kovrig returned to Canada in September 2021 after Chinese executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Canada. Citing unconfirmed media reports, the news agency Reuters reported on Thursday that Dong was accused of having ties to the Beijing government.

ALSO READ | Canada assures safety of Indian diplomatic missions amidst Khalistani protests

The MP denied has denied all allegations. Addressing the House of Commons on Wednesday, Dong said, "I have informed the prime minister and the leadership of the Liberal Party caucus that I will be sitting as an Independent at the conclusion of these remarks. Mr Speaker, I am in your hands as to what happens next."

Dong said that the allegations made against him were false, adding, he would never advocate or support the violation of the basic human rights of any Canadian, according to the Global News report. Dong further said he would sit as an independent in parliament and leave the Liberal caucus.

"Sitting (in) the government caucus is a privilege and my presence there may be seen by some as a conflict of duty and the wrong place to be as an independent investigation pursues the facts," he said.

Dong's remarks come after opposition party leaders said that the allegations against him regarding Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig underscored the need for a public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada.

These are serious reports of actions that threaten the core of our Canadian democracy.



No more hiding. No more cover up.



Open, public, independent inquiry now: https://t.co/Bq8SOvYMso https://t.co/QBE7dSkYOT — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) March 22, 2023 ×

Taking to Twitter, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre said early Friday, "These are serious reports of actions that threaten the core of our Canadian democracy. No more hiding. No more cover-up. Open, public, independent inquiry now."

New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, meanwhile, said that if the allegations were true, the safety of Canadians was put at risk for political gain.

Speaking to Global news on Wednesday, two national security sources said that Han Dong allegedly suggested to China’s consul general in Toronto Han Tao that if Beijing released Spavor and Kovrig, the opposition Conservatives would benefit.

The sources added that Dong also allegedly recommended that China showed some progress in these two cases and that such a move would help the Liberal government which was facing an uproar over Beijing's inhumane treatment of the Sparov and Kovrig.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE