Canada assures safety of Indian diplomatic missions amidst Khalistani protests

Canada has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Indian diplomatic missions and officials amidst ongoing protests related to the Khalistani movement.

Marilyne Guèvremont, a spokesperson from Global Affairs Canada, in response to WION said, "We are aware that the protests have taken place at various locations in Canada. Canadian authorities have been in contact with Indian diplomatic officials regarding the protests."

The statement also highlights Canada's commitment to upholding its security-related obligations under international law.

" Global Affairs Canada is committed to the safety and security of these missions and diplomats. We take very seriously our security-related obligations under international law,” an official statement from Global Affairs Canada read.

The statement indicates that the Canadian government is taking the Khalistani protests and their potential impact on diplomatic safety seriously.

Canada is the third country after the UK and the US to issue assurances on the safety of Indian diplomatic missions after the Khalistani protests.

In the UK, the Indian Mission in London was vandalised by the Khalistani protestors. The UK foreign secretary James Cleverly termed it as an "act of violence" towards the Indian High Commission in London.

Calling it "unacceptable" he said, "We will always take the security of the High Commission, and all foreign missions in the UK, extremely seriously.”

The Indian Mission in San Francisco was also attacked by protestors after which the White House and the US NSA issued statements condemning the incident.

"We certainly condemn that — that vandalism. It’s just absolutely unacceptable," the White House said.