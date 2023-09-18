Canadian man of Indian heritage victim of targetted killing: Police

The Canadian police have revealed that early evidence suggested a 29-year-old man of Indian heritage was victim of a targetted killing, reported CBC News. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Burnaby said in a statement that the police responded to reports of gunshots on Saturday (Saturday 16) a little after 5 pm near Lougheed Shopping Centre in the city in Canadian province of British Columbia.

Gagandeep Sandhu, the victim, was found dead inside a vehicle parked in an underground parking lot.

Soon thereafter, the police got a report of firing at a location about six kilometres away. They found a black Honda SUV on fire in a wooded area. There is suspicion that this vehicle is connected to the shooting.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has now taken over the investigation. Canadian media has reported that the IHIT did not comment on whether or not the shooting was related to Lower Mainland gang conflict.

"Initial evidence suggests this was a targeted shooting, though the motive remains unclear," said IHIT's statement, as reported by CBC News.

"IHIT is working closely with the RCMP's forensic experts to process both scenes and to determine if they are related," spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said, as per a media release.

The IHIT statement has said that initial evidence indicated that Sandhu's killing was targetted.

