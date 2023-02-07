Canadian immigration minister claims New York sending migrants to country

A Canadian immigration official in Quebec has claimed that New York is sending migrants to the country's border illegally.

Quebec immigration minister Christine Fréchette told reporters in Montreal that she was taken aback by the reports and stressed the need to address this problem immediately, according to BBC.

“We need to solve the problem of Roxham Road,” Fréchette said on Tuesday, referring to an unofficial border crossing south of Montreal used by thousands of asylum seekers every year.

“I think it makes the urgency of the situation even more apparent," Fréchette added.

The minister’s comment days after New York City mayor Eric Adams’ remarks that his administration was assisting migrants who had been sent to his city but wanted to go elsewhere.

"Some want to go to Canada, some want to go to warmer states, and we are there for them as they continue to move on with their pursuit of this dream," Adams told Fox 5 on Monday.

He further confirmed that the city was providing free bus tickets for migrants.

"If they are seeking to go somewhere else, we are helping in the reticketing process," he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Fréchette further said that Canada and the US were negotiating to amend the Safe Third Country Agreement, which was signed in 2002.

The treaty allows migrants to make an asylum claim in the first country they enter, whether it is the US or Canada.

However, the treaty only applies to those who use the official border crossing. Roxham Road is not the official border.

It is understood that this flaw allows the migrants arriving from New York to have their asylum cases heard by Canadian immigration authorities.

