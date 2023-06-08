Canadian envoy slams Indira Gandhi's assassination tableau in Brampton

Indian High Commission in Ottawa on Wednesday (June 8) sent a formal note to Global Affairs Canada over the depiction of former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi's assassination at an event in the Greater Toronto Area, a media report mentioned. The High Commission issued displeasure over the presence of the controversial tableau, calling it "not acceptable".

Meanwhile, Cameron MacKay, who is the High Commissioner for Canada in India said on Thursday (June 8) that he was appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of the late Indian PM.

He said in a tweet: "There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities."

Videos of the tableau depicting the assassination went viral on social media platforms. It was said to be part of a five-km-long parade by the Indian diaspora in Brampton on June 4. The tableau depicted Khalistan flags with a poster that said "revenge".

It sparked outrage as some people said that India should summon the Canadian High Commissioner to strongly object to the inclusion of the assassination tableau in a parade.

News agencies reported citing intelligence agencies that it seemed to be linked with the 39th anniversary of the Indian Army's "Operation Bluestar" in Amritsar which was carried out between June 1 and 8, 1984.

The operation was a military action ordered by the prime minister and aimed at flushing out militants led by Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale holed up in the Golden Temple complex. The operation claimed several lives and left the Golden Temple and its complex damaged.

WATCH | Canada deportation fear: Indian students protest after immigration fraud comes to light × 'Not good for bilateral ties' India also warned Canada against giving space to separatist and extremist elements and said that it was not good for the bilateral ties. While speaking at a media briefing, Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he has a similar message to the United Kingdom and Australia against allowing pro-Khalistani elements to operate from their territories.

Asked about the Brampton event, the minister said, "I think there is a bigger issue involved. And the bigger issue involved really is the space that Canada has continuously and frankly, we are at a loss to understand other than the requirements of vote bank politics, why anybody would do this."

"Because if you look at their history, you would imagine that they learn from history and they would not like to repeat that history. It is not only one incident, however egregious it may be," Jaishankar said.

"I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence and I think it is not good for relationships and not good for Canada," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

