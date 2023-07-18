Canada’s open work permit scheme for US H-1B visa holders closes after receiving 10K applications within hours

Earlier this month, Ottawa introduced a new programme under which 10,000 H1-B visa holders from the United States could opt for open work permits, allowing them to work and live in Canada. The scheme has since received an overwhelming response from the applicants as the slots which were supposed to be for the entire year were gone within hours!

What is ‘Open Work Permit’?

The open work permit stream allows H1-B visa holders from the US to live and work in Canada for three years. Additionally, family members of the approved applicants can also pursue studies or look for jobs within the country.

As a part of the scheme, the visa holders will have the flexibility to work for any employer across Canada. This comes as Canada seeks to attract highly skilled workers. The programme is also designed to enhance labour mobility between Canada and the US, particularly in the technology sector.

“Thousands of workers in high-tech fields are employed with companies that have large operations in both Canada and the US, and those working in the US often hold an H1-B speciality occupation visa. As of July 16, 2023, H1-B speciality occupation visa holders in the US, and their accompanying immediate family members, will be eligible to apply to come to Canada,” the Canadian government said in a statement.

It added, that the applicant’s “spouses and dependants will also be eligible to apply for a temporary resident visa, with a work or study permit, as needed.”

Indians to benefit?

H1-B visas allow foreign nationals to temporarily work in certain specialised fields, including the tech industry, which draws thousands of workers from countries like India and China every year.

Notably, Indians account for 75 per cent of H1-B visa holders in the US and are likely to be among the most of those who will benefit from the programme in Canada.

Gone within hours!

The programme was supposed to go on for a year or until the Canadian government received 10,000 applications, but the latter won the race.

According to the Canadian government’s website, they reached the 10,000 slot cap on July 17.

Several potential applicants took to Twitter, on Tuesday (July 18), and posted a screenshot of the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) portal which stated, “The temporary public policy for H1-B visa holders is now closed. The intake cap of 10,000 primary applicants was reached and no additional applications are being accepted.”

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE